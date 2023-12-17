Searching for an up-to-date view of the ASUN and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Lipscomb

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 21-8

7-6 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 181st

181st Strength of Schedule Rank: 233rd

233rd Last Game: L 69-66 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Opponent: Bryan

Bryan Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Bellarmine

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 12-16

4-8 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 206th

206th Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th

100th Last Game: L 70-61 vs Evansville

Next Game

Opponent: @ Utah

@ Utah Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

3. North Alabama

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 13-15

6-6 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 228th

228th Strength of Schedule Rank: 327th

327th Last Game: L 70-67 vs Tennessee Tech

Next Game

Opponent: @ Indiana

@ Indiana Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22

8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. Queens

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 15-14

6-6 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 230th

230th Strength of Schedule Rank: 159th

159th Last Game: L 93-81 vs Appalachian State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Mercer

@ Mercer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Eastern Kentucky

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 10-18

4-6 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 250th

250th Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th

266th Last Game: L 85-75 vs Northern Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: @ Troy

@ Troy Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Stetson

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 14-14

6-5 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 251st

251st Strength of Schedule Rank: 145th

145th Last Game: L 88-80 vs Omaha

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida International

@ Florida International Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Austin Peay

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 12-16

6-7 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 252nd

252nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 195th

195th Last Game: L 65-64 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: Ohio

Ohio Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Jacksonville

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 14-13

7-4 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 279th

279th Strength of Schedule Rank: 314th

314th Last Game: W 91-54 vs Trinity Baptist

Next Game

Opponent: UL Monroe

UL Monroe Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on Monday, December 18

11:30 AM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Kennesaw State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 14-13

8-3 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 290th

290th Strength of Schedule Rank: 347th

347th Last Game: W 94-84 vs Presbyterian

Next Game

Opponent: Brescia

Brescia Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. North Florida

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 8-20

7-5 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 307th

307th Strength of Schedule Rank: 354th

354th Last Game: W 113-72 vs Trinity Baptist

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida State

@ Florida State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

11. FGCU

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 6-22

3-9 | 6-22 Overall Rank: 308th

308th Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th

139th Last Game: L 70-65 vs Mercer

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia Southern

@ Georgia Southern Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Central Arkansas

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-28

3-9 | 2-28 Overall Rank: 346th

346th Strength of Schedule Rank: 324th

324th Last Game: W 73-70 vs Eastern Illinois

Next Game