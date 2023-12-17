The Belmont Bruins (6-3) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Kennesaw State Owls (3-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at KSU Convocation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Belmont vs. Kennesaw State Scoring Comparison

The Bruins average 8.1 more points per game (69.4) than the Owls give up (61.3).

Belmont is 6-1 when it scores more than 61.3 points.

Kennesaw State is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.

The 54.4 points per game the Owls record are 8.2 fewer points than the Bruins allow (62.6).

Belmont is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 54.4 points.

The Owls shoot 35.0% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Bruins concede defensively.

Belmont Leaders

Tessa Miller: 13.9 PTS, 56.5 FG%

13.9 PTS, 56.5 FG% Tuti Jones: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (14-for-55)

12.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.5 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (14-for-55) Jailyn Banks: 13.4 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

13.4 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Kilyn McGuff: 11.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 44.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

11.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 44.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Kendal Cheesman: 11.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 48.0 3PT% (24-for-50)

Belmont Schedule