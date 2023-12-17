The Chattanooga Mocs (10-1) hope to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Chattanooga vs. Eastern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Colonels average 27.1 more points per game (81.1) than the Mocs give up (54).
  • When it scores more than 54 points, Eastern Kentucky is 9-2.
  • Chattanooga's record is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 81.1 points.
  • The 67.2 points per game the Mocs score are just 3.1 more points than the Colonels allow (64.1).
  • When Chattanooga puts up more than 64.1 points, it is 5-1.
  • Eastern Kentucky is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 67.2 points.
  • This year the Mocs are shooting 47.2% from the field, 6.9% higher than the Colonels concede.
  • The Colonels' 43.9 shooting percentage from the field is 5.6 higher than the Mocs have conceded.

Chattanooga Leaders

  • Jada Guinn: 17.9 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
  • Raven Thompson: 14.8 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
  • Addie Porter: 6.2 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40)
  • Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)
  • Karsen Murphy: 6.6 PTS, 51.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chattanooga Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Mississippi State W 59-53 McKenzie Arena
12/9/2023 North Alabama W 68-65 McKenzie Arena
12/14/2023 @ Lipscomb W 72-62 Allen Arena
12/17/2023 Eastern Kentucky - McKenzie Arena
12/20/2023 Coastal Carolina - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
1/3/2024 North Carolina Central - McKenzie Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.