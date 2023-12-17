The Chattanooga Mocs (10-1) hope to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Chattanooga vs. Eastern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Colonels average 27.1 more points per game (81.1) than the Mocs give up (54).

When it scores more than 54 points, Eastern Kentucky is 9-2.

Chattanooga's record is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 81.1 points.

The 67.2 points per game the Mocs score are just 3.1 more points than the Colonels allow (64.1).

When Chattanooga puts up more than 64.1 points, it is 5-1.

Eastern Kentucky is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 67.2 points.

This year the Mocs are shooting 47.2% from the field, 6.9% higher than the Colonels concede.

The Colonels' 43.9 shooting percentage from the field is 5.6 higher than the Mocs have conceded.

Chattanooga Leaders

Jada Guinn: 17.9 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Raven Thompson: 14.8 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

Addie Porter: 6.2 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40)

Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

Karsen Murphy: 6.6 PTS, 51.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

Chattanooga Schedule