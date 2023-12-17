DeAndre Hopkins will be up against the seventh-worst passing defense in the league when his Tennessee Titans take on the Houston Texans in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

So far this season Hopkins has 57 grabs (on 107 targets) for a team-best 898 yards and six scores, averaging 69.1 yards per game.

Hopkins vs. the Texans

Hopkins vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 53 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 53 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Houston in the 2023 season.

13 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Texans this year.

Houston has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Texans is giving up 246.9 yards per game this year, which ranks 26th in the NFL.

So far this season, the Texans have conceded 14 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks second in league play.

DeAndre Hopkins Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Hopkins Receiving Insights

Hopkins, in nine of 13 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hopkins has received 27.6% of his team's 388 passing attempts this season (107 targets).

He has 898 receiving yards on 107 targets to rank 40th in NFL play with 8.4 yards per target.

Hopkins has reeled in a touchdown pass in four of 13 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has scored six of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (26.1%).

With 15 red zone targets, Hopkins has been on the receiving end of 34.9% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

Hopkins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 12/11/2023 Week 14 12 TAR / 7 REC / 124 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 12 TAR / 5 REC / 75 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 59 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

