Sunday's game at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium has the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-3) squaring off against the Campbell Camels (7-2) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 59-56 victory for East Tennessee State, so expect a competitive matchup.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Buccaneers claimed a 60-51 win over UNC Asheville.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

East Tennessee State vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

East Tennessee State vs. Campbell Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 59, Campbell 56

Other SoCon Predictions

East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Buccaneers defeated the Norfolk State Spartans 55-35 on November 24.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Buccaneers are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins, but also tied for the 48th-most defeats.

East Tennessee State has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (five).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

East Tennessee State 2023-24 Best Wins

55-35 over Norfolk State (No. 181) on November 24

56-52 on the road over Morehead State (No. 205) on December 3

72-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 244) on November 19

60-51 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 271) on December 14

51-43 at home over Lafayette (No. 307) on November 11

East Tennessee State Leaders

Kendall Folley: 10.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.0 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

10.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.0 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Nevaeh Brown: 11.4 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

11.4 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Jakhyia Davis: 6.5 PTS, 44.6 FG%

6.5 PTS, 44.6 FG% Breanne Beatty: 6.6 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)

6.6 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47) Courtney Moore: 9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.9 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (19-for-54)

East Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Buccaneers have a +68 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.2 points per game. They're putting up 59.5 points per game to rank 284th in college basketball and are allowing 53.3 per contest to rank 22nd in college basketball.

When playing at home, the Buccaneers are putting up 5.0 more points per game (62.4) than they are in away games (57.4).

In 2023-24, East Tennessee State is allowing 51.2 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 59.0.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.