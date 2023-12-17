Lipscomb vs. Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 17
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Memorial Gymnasium has the Vanderbilt Commodores (9-1) matching up with the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 72-59 win, as our model heavily favors Vanderbilt.
The Bisons' last outing on Thursday ended in a 72-62 loss to Chattanooga.
Lipscomb vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
Lipscomb vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction
- Prediction: Vanderbilt 72, Lipscomb 59
Lipscomb Schedule Analysis
- When the Bisons beat the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, who are ranked No. 164 in our computer rankings, on November 30 by a score of 68-45, it was their best win of the season so far.
- According to the RPI, the Commodores have two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in Division 1.
Lipscomb 2023-24 Best Wins
- 68-45 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 164) on November 30
- 77-73 at home over Morehead State (No. 205) on November 14
- 64-55 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 323) on November 27
- 74-43 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 332) on November 17
- 77-58 on the road over Evansville (No. 336) on November 7
Lipscomb Leaders
- Bella Vinson: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 34 3PT% (16-for-47)
- Aleah Sorrentino: 11.1 PTS, 48 FG%
- Blythe Pearson: 10.2 PTS, 2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (26-for-65)
- Molly Heard: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)
- Claira McGowan: 9.4 PTS, 38 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)
Lipscomb Performance Insights
- The Bisons outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game (posting 66.8 points per game, 180th in college basketball, and giving up 63.1 per contest, 162nd in college basketball) and have a +37 scoring differential.
- The Bisons average 72.5 points per game at home, and 63 on the road.
- Lipscomb concedes 70.8 points per game at home, and 58 away.
