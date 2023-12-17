The Memphis Tigers (4-6) welcome in the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Memphis vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up 5.9 more points per game (77.7) than the Tigers allow (71.8).

When it scores more than 71.8 points, Mississippi State is 8-0.

Memphis has a 3-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.7 points.

The 68.6 points per game the Tigers average are 11.9 more points than the Bulldogs allow (56.7).

When Memphis totals more than 56.7 points, it is 3-5.

Mississippi State is 8-1 when allowing fewer than 68.6 points.

The Tigers shoot 38.1% from the field, only 1.2% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.

The Bulldogs make 45.9% of their shots from the field, 3% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Memphis Leaders

Alasia Smith: 8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 46.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 46.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Madison Griggs: 16.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.0 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (33-for-87)

16.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.0 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (33-for-87) Kai Carter: 13.2 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

13.2 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Ki'ari Cain: 6.2 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

6.2 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Aliyah Green: 1.5 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 30.0 FG%

Memphis Schedule