Sunday's contest features the Middle Tennessee Raiders (8-3) and the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-3) matching up at Murphy Athletic Center (on December 17) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-64 victory for Middle Tennessee.

Last time out, the Raiders won on Sunday 63-47 over Tennessee Tech.

Middle Tennessee vs. SFA Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Middle Tennessee vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 72, SFA 64

Other CUSA Predictions

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Raiders picked up their best win of the season on November 29 by registering a 70-45 victory over the Houston Cougars, the No. 51-ranked team in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Raiders are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.

Middle Tennessee has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (two).

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Raiders are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

Middle Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

70-45 on the road over Houston (No. 51) on November 29

71-69 over DePaul (No. 80) on November 19

73-62 over Tennessee (No. 85) on December 6

64-57 over Memphis (No. 142) on November 20

67-47 at home over Memphis (No. 142) on November 6

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3 BLK, 54.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3 BLK, 54.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Savannah Wheeler: 13 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

13 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Jalynn Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 29 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (24-for-85)

12.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 29 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (24-for-85) Ta'Mia Scott: 12.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.5 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

12.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.5 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Courtney Whitson: 10 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (26-for-70)

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

The Raiders average 68 points per game (154th in college basketball) while giving up 58.9 per contest (89th in college basketball). They have a +100 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.1 points per game.

