The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-3) take on the Middle Tennessee Raiders (8-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. It starts at 3:00 PM ET.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. SFA Scoring Comparison

The Ladyjacks put up an average of 78.7 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 58.9 the Raiders give up.

SFA is 6-2 when it scores more than 58.9 points.

Middle Tennessee has an 8-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.7 points.

The 68 points per game the Raiders score are the same as the Ladyjacks allow.

Middle Tennessee is 5-0 when scoring more than 68.4 points.

When SFA allows fewer than 68 points, it is 4-0.

This year the Raiders are shooting 41.8% from the field, only 0.8% higher than Ladyjacks concede.

The Ladyjacks shoot 42.2% from the field, 5.8% higher than the Raiders concede.

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3 BLK, 54.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3 BLK, 54.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Savannah Wheeler: 13 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

13 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Jalynn Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 29 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (24-for-85)

12.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 29 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (24-for-85) Ta'Mia Scott: 12.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.5 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

12.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.5 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Courtney Whitson: 10 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (26-for-70)

