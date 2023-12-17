The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-3) take on the Middle Tennessee Raiders (8-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. It starts at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Middle Tennessee vs. SFA Scoring Comparison

  • The Ladyjacks put up an average of 78.7 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 58.9 the Raiders give up.
  • SFA is 6-2 when it scores more than 58.9 points.
  • Middle Tennessee has an 8-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.7 points.
  • The 68 points per game the Raiders score are the same as the Ladyjacks allow.
  • Middle Tennessee is 5-0 when scoring more than 68.4 points.
  • When SFA allows fewer than 68 points, it is 4-0.
  • This year the Raiders are shooting 41.8% from the field, only 0.8% higher than Ladyjacks concede.
  • The Ladyjacks shoot 42.2% from the field, 5.8% higher than the Raiders concede.

Middle Tennessee Leaders

  • Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 3 BLK, 54.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
  • Savannah Wheeler: 13 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)
  • Jalynn Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 29 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (24-for-85)
  • Ta'Mia Scott: 12.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.5 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)
  • Courtney Whitson: 10 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (26-for-70)

Middle Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Belmont L 71-57 Curb Event Center
12/6/2023 Tennessee W 73-62 Von Braun Center
12/10/2023 @ Tennessee Tech W 63-47 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/17/2023 SFA - Murphy Athletic Center
12/20/2023 Northern Kentucky - Murphy Athletic Center
12/30/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena

