Who is the team to beat at the top of the OVC this college basketball season? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team.

OVC Power Rankings

1. Western Illinois Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 22-3

8-2 | 22-3 Overall Rank: 186th

186th Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th

349th Last Game: L 68-60 vs UMKC Next Game Opponent: Cornell (IA)

Cornell (IA) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 2. Morehead State Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 19-7

4-6 | 19-7 Overall Rank: 203rd

203rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 89th

89th Last Game: L 74-48 vs Louisville Next Game Opponent: Davis & Elkins

Davis & Elkins Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 3. UT Martin Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 12-16

2-8 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 253rd

253rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd

123rd Last Game: L 80-74 vs South Dakota Next Game Opponent: @ Arkansas State

@ Arkansas State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 4. Little Rock Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 11-17

0-9 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 271st

271st Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: L 74-59 vs Arkansas State Next Game Opponent: @ Tulane

@ Tulane Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 5. Tennessee Tech Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 12-15

3-6 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 273rd

273rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st

121st Last Game: W 104-43 vs Tennessee Wesleyan Next Game Opponent: Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 6. Southern Indiana Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 13-13

4-5 | 13-13 Overall Rank: 275th

275th Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th

185th Last Game: L 58-56 vs Cincinnati Next Game Opponent: Brescia

Brescia Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 7. Eastern Illinois Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 12-19

3-8 | 12-19 Overall Rank: 288th

288th Strength of Schedule Rank: 316th

316th Last Game: L 59-52 vs Milwaukee Next Game Opponent: @ Northern Illinois

@ Northern Illinois Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 8. SIU-Edwardsville Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 10-20

2-9 | 10-20 Overall Rank: 299th

299th Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th

196th Last Game: L 68-43 vs Xavier Next Game Opponent: @ Loyola Chicago

@ Loyola Chicago Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo) 9. Southeast Missouri State Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 5-22

2-7 | 5-22 Overall Rank: 319th

319th Strength of Schedule Rank: 188th

188th Last Game: L 65-57 vs Indiana State Next Game Opponent: Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 10. Tennessee State Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-24

2-7 | 2-24 Overall Rank: 331st

331st Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd

242nd Last Game: L 79-69 vs Eastern Kentucky Next Game Opponent: UT Southern

UT Southern Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 11. Lindenwood (MO) Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-25

2-7 | 2-25 Overall Rank: 339th

339th Strength of Schedule Rank: 332nd

332nd Last Game: L 70-68 vs Evansville Next Game Opponent: @ Minnesota

@ Minnesota Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

