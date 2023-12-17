Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the SEC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

SEC Power Rankings

1. South Carolina

  • Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 29-0
  • Overall Rank: 1st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
  • Last Game: W 99-29 vs Presbyterian

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Bowling Green
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. LSU

  • Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 26-4
  • Overall Rank: 19th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 280th
  • Last Game: W 81-36 vs Northwestern State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Coppin State
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 26-3
  • Overall Rank: 20th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 130th
  • Last Game: W 67-36 vs Robert Morris

Next Game

  • Opponent: Mississippi Valley State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

4. Alabama

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 26-5
  • Overall Rank: 30th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st
  • Last Game: W 70-54 vs UL Monroe

Next Game

  • Opponent: Jacksonville
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5. Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Overall Rank: 37th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 159th
  • Last Game: W 81-63 vs Memphis

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Colorado State
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Stadium (Watch on Fubo)

6. Auburn

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 15-14
  • Overall Rank: 52nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 212th
  • Last Game: W 67-39 vs Norfolk State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Washington State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7. Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 22-8
  • Overall Rank: 53rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th
  • Last Game: W 72-50 vs Lipscomb

Next Game

  • Opponent: Dayton
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8. Arkansas

  • Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 20-11
  • Overall Rank: 54th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th
  • Last Game: W 68-54 vs Samford

Next Game

  • Opponent: Illinois
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

9. Florida

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 14-14
  • Overall Rank: 65th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd
  • Last Game: W 115-37 vs Gardner-Webb

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Michigan
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 17-12
  • Overall Rank: 68th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th
  • Last Game: W 84-56 vs Mississippi Valley State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ South Alabama
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

11. Georgia

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 16-13
  • Overall Rank: 72nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 93rd
  • Last Game: L 64-53 vs Georgia Tech

Next Game

  • Opponent: Pittsburgh
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

12. Tennessee

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 10-18
  • Overall Rank: 86th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
  • Last Game: W 72-63 vs Eastern Kentucky

Next Game

  • Opponent: Wofford
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

13. Missouri

  • Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 10-19
  • Overall Rank: 102nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 192nd
  • Last Game: W 69-66 vs Illinois

Next Game

  • Opponent: UMKC
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

14. Kentucky

  • Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 7-23
  • Overall Rank: 149th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th
  • Last Game: W 75-45 vs Furman

Next Game

  • Opponent: Lipscomb
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21

