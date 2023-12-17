The Tennessee Titans (5-8) and the Houston Texans (7-6) square off on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium in a clash of AFC South opponents, and here are best bets recommendations.

When is Titans vs. Texans?

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line is much more favorable to the Texans compared to the BetMGM line, a 3.1 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Texans.

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Titans a 63.6% chance to win.

The Titans have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Tennessee has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Texans have been underdogs in seven games this season and won four (57.1%) of those contests.

Houston has entered three games this season as the underdog by +145 or more and is 2-1 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Houston (+3)



Houston (+3) The Titans have put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Tennessee is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Texans have compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread this year.

In games as an underdog by 3 points or more so far this year, the Texans have gone 3-1 against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37)



Over (37) The two teams average a combined 3.6 more points per game (40.6) than this matchup's total of 37 points.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 43.2 points per game, 6.2 more than the over/under in this matchup.

Titans games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (38.5%).

Texans games have hit the over in five out of 13 opportunities (38.5%).

Will Levis Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 7 227.6 8 4.6 0

Davis Mills Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games 3

