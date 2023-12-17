Entering this week's action, the Tennessee Titans (5-8) have 14 players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Houston Texans (7-6) on Sunday, December 17 at Nissan Stadium, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .

In their last outing, the Titans won 28-27 over the Miami Dolphins.

The Texans' last game was a 30-6 loss to the New York Jets.

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Chigoziem Okonkwo TE Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Daniel Brunskill OL Ankle Questionable Aaron Brewer OL Neck Did Not Participate In Practice Teair Tart DT Personal Out Denico Autry DL Knee Questionable Jeffery Simmons DT Knee Out Kevin Rader TE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jack Gibbens LB Back Questionable Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice K'Von Wallace S Quad Questionable Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR Illness Questionable Kyle Philips WR Hamstring Out Anthony Kendall CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Josh Whyle TE Knee Out

Houston Texans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status George Fant OT Hip Out Steven Nelson CB Wrist Questionable Ka'imi Fairbairn K Quad Full Participation In Practice Shaq Mason OG Calf Questionable Blake Cashman LB Hamstring Out Maliek Collins DT Chest Limited Participation In Practice Tavierre Thomas CB Hamstring Out Dalton Schultz TE Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Noah Brown WR Knee Questionable Nico Collins WR Calf Questionable Will Anderson Jr. DE Ankle Out Henry To'o To'o LB Hamstring Questionable C.J. Stroud QB Concussion Out

Other Week 15 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Texans Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

Titans Season Insights

The Titans are compiling 300.6 yards per game on offense (25th in NFL), and they rank 17th on the other side of the ball with 339.2 yards allowed per game.

The Titans are putting up 18.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 26th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 17th, giving up 21.7 points per contest.

The Titans are putting up 193.7 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 24th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 22nd, surrendering 229.1 passing yards per contest.

Tennessee is totaling 106.9 rushing yards per game offensively this year (18th in NFL), and is surrendering 110.2 rushing yards per game (14th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Titans have the 25th-ranked turnover margin in the league at -6, forcing 11 turnovers (30th in NFL) while turning it over 17 times (13th in NFL).

Titans vs. Texans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Titans (-3)

Titans (-3) Moneyline: Titans (-175), Texans (+145)

Titans (-175), Texans (+145) Total: 37 points

