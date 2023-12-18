Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Gibson County, Tennessee today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gibson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Bradford High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 18

3:30 PM CT on December 18 Location: Newbern, TN

Newbern, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Big Sandy High School at Bradford High School