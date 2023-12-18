Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamblen County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Hamblen County, Tennessee is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamblen County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bearden High School at Morristown-Hamblen High School West
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Morristown, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.