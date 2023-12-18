If you reside in Hamilton County, Tennessee and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Sale Creek High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 18

3:00 PM ET on December 18 Location: Sale Creek, TN

Sale Creek, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

The Howard School at Chattanooga Central High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 18

6:00 PM ET on December 18 Location: Harrison, TN

Harrison, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Brainerd High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 18

6:00 PM ET on December 18 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson County High School at Ooltewah High School