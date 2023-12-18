There is high school basketball competition in Maury County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Maury County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Frank Hughes School at Mt. Pleasant High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18

7:30 PM CT on December 18 Location: Mount Pleasant, TN

Mount Pleasant, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairview High School at Summit High School