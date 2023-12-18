OVC teams will take the court across five games on Monday in college basketball play. That includes the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars playing the Loyola Chicago Ramblers at Joseph J. Gentile Center.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

OVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Loyola Chicago Ramblers 12:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18 NBC Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+) SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Loyola Chicago Ramblers 12:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18 NBC Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Loyola Chicago Ramblers 12:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18 NBC Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Eastern Illinois Panthers at Northern Illinois Huskies 6:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18 - Northern Kentucky Norse at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18 -

Follow OVC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!