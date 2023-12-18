How to Watch UT Martin vs. Evansville on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Evansville Purple Aces (8-2) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning run when taking on the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ford Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UT Martin vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Martin Stats Insights
- The Skyhawks are shooting 45.2% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 41.3% the Purple Aces' opponents have shot this season.
- UT Martin is 6-1 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Skyhawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Purple Aces sit at 232nd.
- The Skyhawks' 85.2 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 70.4 the Purple Aces allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 70.4 points, UT Martin is 6-2.
UT Martin Home & Away Comparison
- UT Martin scores 102.3 points per game at home, and 77.0 away.
- At home the Skyhawks are giving up 75.8 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they are away (83.7).
- At home, UT Martin knocks down 10.0 triples per game, 0.5 fewer than it averages away (10.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (34.8%) than away (38.4%) as well.
UT Martin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ McNeese
|L 91-80
|The Legacy Center
|12/10/2023
|Ecclesia
|W 110-52
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ NC State
|L 81-67
|PNC Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Ford Center
|12/20/2023
|William Woods
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|-
|Gentry Complex
