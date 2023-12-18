The Evansville Purple Aces (8-2) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning run when taking on the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ford Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Martin vs. Evansville Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Martin Stats Insights

  • The Skyhawks are shooting 45.2% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 41.3% the Purple Aces' opponents have shot this season.
  • UT Martin is 6-1 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Skyhawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Purple Aces sit at 232nd.
  • The Skyhawks' 85.2 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 70.4 the Purple Aces allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 70.4 points, UT Martin is 6-2.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison

  • UT Martin scores 102.3 points per game at home, and 77.0 away.
  • At home the Skyhawks are giving up 75.8 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they are away (83.7).
  • At home, UT Martin knocks down 10.0 triples per game, 0.5 fewer than it averages away (10.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (34.8%) than away (38.4%) as well.

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ McNeese L 91-80 The Legacy Center
12/10/2023 Ecclesia W 110-52 Skyhawk Arena
12/12/2023 @ NC State L 81-67 PNC Arena
12/18/2023 @ Evansville - Ford Center
12/20/2023 William Woods - Skyhawk Arena
12/28/2023 @ Tennessee State - Gentry Complex

