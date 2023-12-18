The Evansville Purple Aces (8-2) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning run when taking on the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ford Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Martin vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Martin Stats Insights

The Skyhawks are shooting 45.2% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 41.3% the Purple Aces' opponents have shot this season.

UT Martin is 6-1 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Skyhawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Purple Aces sit at 232nd.

The Skyhawks' 85.2 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 70.4 the Purple Aces allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.4 points, UT Martin is 6-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison

UT Martin scores 102.3 points per game at home, and 77.0 away.

At home the Skyhawks are giving up 75.8 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they are away (83.7).

At home, UT Martin knocks down 10.0 triples per game, 0.5 fewer than it averages away (10.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (34.8%) than away (38.4%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule