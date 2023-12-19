Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Benton County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Benton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Scotts Hill High School at Camden Central High School