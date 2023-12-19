Chattanooga vs. Gardner-Webb December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Chattanooga Mocs (5-3) will play the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Chattanooga vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Chattanooga Players to Watch
- Sam Alexis: 13.3 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Honor Huff: 16.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jan Zidek: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Millin: 9.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Myles Che: 9.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
Gardner-Webb Players to Watch
Chattanooga vs. Gardner-Webb Stat Comparison
|Chattanooga Rank
|Chattanooga AVG
|Gardner-Webb AVG
|Gardner-Webb Rank
|157th
|75.9
|Points Scored
|74
|202nd
|132nd
|69
|Points Allowed
|69.2
|139th
|51st
|36.6
|Rebounds
|35.9
|66th
|191st
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|74th
|18th
|9.9
|3pt Made
|6.4
|264th
|196th
|13
|Assists
|12.4
|239th
|234th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|11
|114th
