The Chattanooga Mocs (7-3) hit the court against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-7) as 4.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 143.5.

Chattanooga vs. Gardner-Webb Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: McKenzie Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Chattanooga -4.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chattanooga Betting Records & Stats

Chattanooga and its opponents have gone over 143.5 combined points in five of eight games this season.

Chattanooga has an average total of 148.2 in its outings this year, 4.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Mocs have a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Chattanooga has won four out of the five games in which it has been favored.

This season, the Mocs have won four of their five games when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Chattanooga.

Chattanooga vs. Gardner-Webb Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Chattanooga 5 62.5% 80.7 153.2 67.5 137.8 146.8 Gardner-Webb 4 44.4% 72.5 153.2 70.3 137.8 141.4

Additional Chattanooga Insights & Trends

The Mocs score 80.7 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 70.3 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up.

When Chattanooga totals more than 70.3 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

Chattanooga vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Chattanooga 4-4-0 3-2 4-4-0 Gardner-Webb 5-4-0 4-2 6-3-0

Chattanooga vs. Gardner-Webb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Chattanooga Gardner-Webb 9-7 Home Record 8-5 6-9 Away Record 6-10 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 10-6-0 80.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 72 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-11-0

