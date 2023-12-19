The Memphis Tigers (5-2) play the Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 airing on ESPN2.

Memphis vs. Virginia Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Memphis Players to Watch

David Jones: 18.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Jahvon Quinerly: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaykwon Walton: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Caleb Mills: 8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Malcolm Dandridge: 5.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK

Virginia Players to Watch

Memphis vs. Virginia Stat Comparison

Memphis Rank Memphis AVG Virginia AVG Virginia Rank 111th 78.7 Points Scored 68.0 307th 231st 73.1 Points Allowed 53.2 2nd 218th 32.4 Rebounds 30.0 307th 215th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.1 314th 121st 8.1 3pt Made 7.3 195th 187th 13.1 Assists 16.0 55th 234th 12.6 Turnovers 7.9 4th

