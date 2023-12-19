The Memphis Tigers (5-2) play the Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 airing on ESPN2.

Memphis vs. Virginia Game Information

Memphis Players to Watch

  • David Jones: 18.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jahvon Quinerly: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaykwon Walton: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Caleb Mills: 8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Malcolm Dandridge: 5.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK

Virginia Players to Watch

Memphis vs. Virginia Stat Comparison

Memphis Rank Memphis AVG Virginia AVG Virginia Rank
111th 78.7 Points Scored 68.0 307th
231st 73.1 Points Allowed 53.2 2nd
218th 32.4 Rebounds 30.0 307th
215th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.1 314th
121st 8.1 3pt Made 7.3 195th
187th 13.1 Assists 16.0 55th
234th 12.6 Turnovers 7.9 4th

