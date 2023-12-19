The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5) meet the Saint Mary's Gaels (4-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. This contest will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Middle Tennessee vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Middle Tennessee Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

Mitchell Saxen: 10.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK Aidan Mahaney: 15.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Joshua Jefferson: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Augustas Marciulionis: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Alex Ducas: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Saxen: 10.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK Mahaney: 15.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jefferson: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Marciulionis: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Ducas: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Middle Tennessee vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison

Saint Mary's (CA) Rank Saint Mary's (CA) AVG Middle Tennessee AVG Middle Tennessee Rank 274th 69.9 Points Scored 66.2 325th 11th 60.6 Points Allowed 66.1 75th 30th 38.3 Rebounds 31.4 259th 20th 12.9 Off. Rebounds 10.5 88th 253rd 6.6 3pt Made 6.4 264th 144th 14.0 Assists 9.5 350th 96th 10.7 Turnovers 12.5 231st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.