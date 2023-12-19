The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5) meet the Saint Mary's Gaels (4-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. This contest will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Middle Tennessee vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Mitchell Saxen: 10.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Aidan Mahaney: 15.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Joshua Jefferson: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Augustas Marciulionis: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Alex Ducas: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Middle Tennessee vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison

Saint Mary's (CA) Rank Saint Mary's (CA) AVG Middle Tennessee AVG Middle Tennessee Rank
274th 69.9 Points Scored 66.2 325th
11th 60.6 Points Allowed 66.1 75th
30th 38.3 Rebounds 31.4 259th
20th 12.9 Off. Rebounds 10.5 88th
253rd 6.6 3pt Made 6.4 264th
144th 14.0 Assists 9.5 350th
96th 10.7 Turnovers 12.5 231st

