The Saint Mary's Gaels (6-5) are big, 15.5-point favorites as they look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 119.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Middle Tennessee vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moraga, California

Moraga, California Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Mary's (CA) -15.5 119.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Middle Tennessee has combined with its opponent to score more than 119.5 points in eight of 10 games this season.

Middle Tennessee has a 133.0-point average over/under in its outings this season, 13.5 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Middle Tennessee has compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread.

Middle Tennessee was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Blue Raiders have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1000 moneyline set for this game.

Middle Tennessee has an implied victory probability of 9.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Middle Tennessee vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 119.5 % of Games Over 119.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Mary's (CA) 8 88.9% 69.3 135.4 61.2 128.1 132.7 Middle Tennessee 8 80% 66.1 135.4 66.9 128.1 135.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Middle Tennessee Insights & Trends

The Blue Raiders' 66.1 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 61.2 the Gaels give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 61.2 points, Middle Tennessee is 3-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Middle Tennessee vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Mary's (CA) 3-6-0 0-2 4-5-0 Middle Tennessee 3-7-0 0-0 3-7-0

Middle Tennessee vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Mary's (CA) Middle Tennessee 16-2 Home Record 12-2 6-2 Away Record 3-11 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-11-0 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.