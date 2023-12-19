Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Morgan County, Tennessee today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakdale School at Jellico High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Jellico, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenback School at Wartburg Central High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Wartburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
