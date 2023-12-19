Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roane County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Roane County, Tennessee is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Roane County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coalfield School at Rockwood High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Rockwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
