Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Rutherford County, Tennessee today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ezell-Harding Christian School at Lancaster Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Smyrna, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagleville High School at Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Unionville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside Christian Academy at Franklin Road Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.