Tuesday's contest at Memorial Gymnasium has the Western Carolina Catamounts (8-2) taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-6) at 7:00 PM (on December 19). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Western Carolina by a score of 73-69, who is slightly favored by our model.

Vanderbilt vs. Western Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Vanderbilt vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Carolina 73, Vanderbilt 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Vanderbilt vs. Western Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Carolina (-3.5)

Western Carolina (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Vanderbilt's record against the spread this season is 3-7-0, and Western Carolina's is 5-4-0. The Commodores are 3-7-0 and the Catamounts are 3-6-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores have a -46 scoring differential, falling short by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 68.4 points per game to rank 304th in college basketball and are allowing 73 per contest to rank 231st in college basketball.

Vanderbilt is 211th in the nation at 36 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35 its opponents average.

Vanderbilt connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.2 on average.

The Commodores average 90.8 points per 100 possessions (260th in college basketball), while allowing 96.9 points per 100 possessions (319th in college basketball).

Vanderbilt has committed 10.5 turnovers per game (70th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.5 (303rd in college basketball).

