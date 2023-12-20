Wednesday's contest between the Austin Peay Governors (5-6) and New Mexico State Aggies (6-4) squaring off at F&M Bank Arena has a projected final score of 62-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Austin Peay, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Governors came out on top in their last game 90-57 against Bryan on Saturday.

Austin Peay vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

Austin Peay vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 62, New Mexico State 61

Other ASUN Predictions

Austin Peay Schedule Analysis

The Governors notched their best win of the season on November 14, when they defeated the Kentucky Wildcats, who rank No. 149 in our computer rankings, 68-63.

Austin Peay has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

Austin Peay 2023-24 Best Wins

68-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 149) on November 14

78-63 over UMKC (No. 232) on November 24

60-49 over Chicago State (No. 356) on November 25

Austin Peay Leaders

Briah Hampton: 2.0 PTS, FG%

2.0 PTS, FG% Anala Nelson: 10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Shamarre Hale: 12.8 PTS, 60.5 FG%

12.8 PTS, 60.5 FG% Cur'Tiera Haywood: 10.2 PTS, 48.7 FG%, 51.5 3PT% (17-for-33)

10.2 PTS, 48.7 FG%, 51.5 3PT% (17-for-33) Shaotung Lin: 5.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

Austin Peay Performance Insights

The Governors average 67.5 points per game (162nd in college basketball) while allowing 64.9 per contest (204th in college basketball). They have a +29 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Governors are averaging 71.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 9.8 more points than they're averaging in road games (61.8).

Austin Peay gives up 69.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 64.0 in away games.

