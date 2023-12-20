The Belmont Bruins (8-4) will host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-7) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Belmont vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Belmont Stats Insights

The Bruins make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Red Wolves have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).

Belmont is 7-2 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.

The Red Wolves are the 99th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bruins sit at 260th.

The Bruins score only 3.4 more points per game (81.7) than the Red Wolves give up (78.3).

Belmont has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 78.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Belmont Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Belmont has fared better in home games this year, averaging 82.8 points per game, compared to 81.0 per game in road games.

Defensively the Bruins have played better at home this year, giving up 71.3 points per game, compared to 85.3 on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Belmont has fared worse when playing at home this year, averaging 8.0 treys per game with a 36.0% three-point percentage, compared to 9.3 per game and a 39.7% percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Belmont Upcoming Schedule