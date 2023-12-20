The Belmont Bruins (8-4) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a four-game home win streak when they take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Curb Event Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 158.5.

Belmont vs. Arkansas State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Curb Event Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Belmont -4.5 158.5

Belmont Betting Records & Stats

Belmont and its opponents have gone over 158.5 combined points in six of 10 games this season.

The average point total in Belmont's games this year is 161.6, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Bruins have gone 4-6-0 ATS this season.

Belmont has been favored in four games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Bruins have been at least a -225 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Belmont has a 69.2% chance to win.

Belmont vs. Arkansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Belmont 6 60% 81.7 156.3 79.9 158.2 156.9 Arkansas State 3 30% 74.6 156.3 78.3 158.2 156.5

Additional Belmont Insights & Trends

The Bruins score 81.7 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 78.3 the Red Wolves allow.

Belmont is 3-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when scoring more than 78.3 points.

Belmont vs. Arkansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Belmont 4-6-0 1-2 5-5-0 Arkansas State 6-4-0 3-1 3-7-0

Belmont vs. Arkansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Belmont Arkansas State 12-2 Home Record 10-8 7-7 Away Record 2-11 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 79.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

