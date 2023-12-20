Wednesday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Washington Capitals (15-9-4, -125 on the moneyline to win) and the New York Islanders (15-8-8, +105 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MNMT.

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT

TNT, Max, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Islanders Betting Trends

New York has played 19 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

In the nine times this season the Capitals have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 7-2 in those games.

This season the Islanders have seven wins in the 17 games in which they've been an underdog.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Washington is 6-1 (winning 85.7% of the time).

New York has 14 games this season playing as the underdog by +105 or longer, and is 6-8 in those contests.

Capitals Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Connor McMichael 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+150) - Dylan Strome 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (+100) Evgeny Kuznetsov 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-120) 1.5 (-200)

Islanders Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Noah Dobson 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-175) 2.5 (-125) Kyle Palmieri 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (-115) 2.5 (+150) Mathew Barzal 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-227) 2.5 (-128)

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 6-4 4-5-1 6.0 2.50 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 2.50 2.70 5 17.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 7-3 8-2-0 6.0 4.10 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 4.10 3.20 10 34.5% Record as ML Favorite 2-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-5 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 5-1 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2

Islanders Recent Betting Performance

