Wednesday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Washington Capitals (15-9-4, -125 on the moneyline to win) and the New York Islanders (15-8-8, +105 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MNMT.
Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Capitals vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs. Islanders Betting Trends
- New York has played 19 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
- In the nine times this season the Capitals have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 7-2 in those games.
- This season the Islanders have seven wins in the 17 games in which they've been an underdog.
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Washington is 6-1 (winning 85.7% of the time).
- New York has 14 games this season playing as the underdog by +105 or longer, and is 6-8 in those contests.
Capitals Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Connor McMichael
|0.5 (+260)
|0.5 (+150)
|-
|Dylan Strome
|0.5 (+155)
|0.5 (-133)
|2.5 (+100)
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|0.5 (+130)
|0.5 (-120)
|1.5 (-200)
Islanders Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Noah Dobson
|0.5 (-128)
|0.5 (-175)
|2.5 (-125)
|Kyle Palmieri
|0.5 (+185)
|0.5 (-115)
|2.5 (+150)
|Mathew Barzal
|0.5 (-111)
|0.5 (-227)
|2.5 (-128)
Capitals Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-3-2
|6-4
|4-5-1
|6.0
|2.50
|2.70
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-3-2
|2.50
|2.70
|5
|17.2%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-1-2
|7-3
|8-2-0
|6.0
|4.10
|3.20
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|7-1-2
|4.10
|3.20
|10
|34.5%
|Record as ML Favorite
|2-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|3-5
|Puck Line Covers
|6
|Puck Line Losses
|4
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|2-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|5-1
|Puck Line Covers
|7
|Puck Line Losses
|3
|Games Over Total
|8
|Games Under Total
|2
Islanders Recent Betting Performance
