The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes six games with a CUSA team in action. Among those contests is the Grand Canyon Antelopes squaring off against the Liberty Lady Flames.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CUSA Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV UTEP Miners vs. UIC Flames 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - Chicago State Cougars at Florida International Panthers 12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - Grand Canyon Antelopes at Liberty Lady Flames 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) New Mexico State Aggies at Austin Peay Governors 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Kentucky Norse at Middle Tennessee Raiders 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow CUSA games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!