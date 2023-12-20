Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Davidson County, Tennessee today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Riverview East Academy at Montgomery Bell Academy

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 20

1:00 PM CT on December 20 Location: Hendersonville, TN

Hendersonville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Ensworth High School at Webb School of Knoxville

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 20

5:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Father Ryan High School at Portland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 20

7:30 PM CT on December 20 Location: Portland, TN

Portland, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Maplewood High School at Riverdale High School