Wednesday's contest features the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-3) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-10) clashing at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-54 victory for heavily favored East Tennessee State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 20.

Their last time out, the Buccaneers won on Sunday 54-39 against Campbell.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

East Tennessee State vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

East Tennessee State vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 76, Gardner-Webb 54

Other SoCon Predictions

East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

The Buccaneers' signature victory this season came against the Campbell Camels, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 189) in our computer rankings. The Buccaneers took home the 54-39 win at home on December 17.

The Buccaneers have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (three).

East Tennessee State has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (five).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

East Tennessee State 2023-24 Best Wins

54-39 at home over Campbell (No. 189) on December 17

55-35 over Norfolk State (No. 194) on November 24

56-52 on the road over Morehead State (No. 204) on December 3

72-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 239) on November 19

60-51 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 283) on December 14

East Tennessee State Leaders

Kendall Folley: 10.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

10.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Nevaeh Brown: 11.9 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

11.9 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Jakhyia Davis: 6.2 PTS, 42.6 FG%

6.2 PTS, 42.6 FG% Breanne Beatty: 6.7 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)

6.7 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51) Courtney Moore: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56)

East Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Buccaneers have a +83 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 59.0 points per game to rank 287th in college basketball and are allowing 52.1 per contest to rank 15th in college basketball.

Offensively, the Buccaneers have fared better when playing at home this season, posting 61.0 points per game, compared to 57.4 per game in road games.

East Tennessee State gives up 49.2 points per game at home this season, compared to 59.0 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.