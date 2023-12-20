East Tennessee State vs. UMKC: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-4) will host the UMKC Kangaroos (5-7) after winning five straight home games. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the East Tennessee State vs. UMKC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
East Tennessee State vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
East Tennessee State vs. UMKC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|East Tennessee State Moneyline
|UMKC Moneyline
|BetMGM
|East Tennessee State (-4.5)
|138.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|East Tennessee State (-4.5)
|137.5
|-210
|+168
East Tennessee State vs. UMKC Betting Trends
- East Tennessee State is 3-5-0 ATS this season.
- A total of four out of the Buccaneers' eight games this season have gone over the point total.
- UMKC has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Kangaroos' eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
