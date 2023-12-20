The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-4) will host the UMKC Kangaroos (5-7) after winning five straight home games. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

East Tennessee State vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Tennessee State vs. UMKC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total East Tennessee State Moneyline UMKC Moneyline BetMGM East Tennessee State (-4.5) 138.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel East Tennessee State (-4.5) 137.5 -210 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

East Tennessee State vs. UMKC Betting Trends

East Tennessee State is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

A total of four out of the Buccaneers' eight games this season have gone over the point total.

UMKC has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Kangaroos' eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

