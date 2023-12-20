The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-3) aim to extend a five-game winning run when they host the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-10) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

East Tennessee State vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 59.3 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 52.1 the Buccaneers give up to opponents.

Gardner-Webb is 1-6 when it scores more than 52.1 points.

East Tennessee State's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.3 points.

The Buccaneers score 59 points per game, 31.2 fewer points than the 90.2 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up.

The Buccaneers shoot 38.9% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs concede defensively.

East Tennessee State Leaders

Kendall Folley: 10.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

10.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Nevaeh Brown: 11.9 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

11.9 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Jakhyia Davis: 6.2 PTS, 42.6 FG%

6.2 PTS, 42.6 FG% Breanne Beatty: 6.7 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)

6.7 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51) Courtney Moore: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Tennessee State Schedule