East Tennessee State vs. UMKC December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) play the UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
East Tennessee State vs. UMKC Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
East Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Ebby Asamoah: 16.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Quimari Peterson: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden Seymour: 11.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jadyn Parker: 6.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Karon Boyd: 7.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
UMKC Players to Watch
East Tennessee State vs. UMKC Stat Comparison
|East Tennessee State Rank
|East Tennessee State AVG
|UMKC AVG
|UMKC Rank
|316th
|67.5
|Points Scored
|71.7
|249th
|152nd
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|70.8
|179th
|167th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|33.1
|188th
|68th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|11.3
|45th
|105th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.8
|155th
|333rd
|10.5
|Assists
|12.9
|208th
|220th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|12.4
|220th
