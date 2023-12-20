Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Knox County, Tennessee? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ensworth High School at Webb School of Knoxville
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Bearden High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.