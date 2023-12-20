Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maury County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Maury County, Tennessee, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Maury County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Butler Traditional High School at Columbia Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Columbia, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Christian Academy at Mt. Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Mount Pleasant, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
