How to Watch the Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-7) will try to snap a five-game road losing streak at the Middle Tennessee Raiders (9-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Norse score an average of 64.7 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 57.9 the Raiders give up to opponents.
- Northern Kentucky has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 57.9 points.
- Middle Tennessee has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.7 points.
- The 68.3 points per game the Raiders record are 7.4 fewer points than the Norse allow (75.7).
- When Middle Tennessee scores more than 75.7 points, it is 2-0.
- Northern Kentucky has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.
- This season the Raiders are shooting 41.9% from the field, only 0.6% lower than the Norse concede.
- The Norse make 41.6% of their shots from the field, 5.2% higher than the Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.
Middle Tennessee Leaders
- Anastasiia Boldyreva: 14.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.2 BLK, 54.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Savannah Wheeler: 14.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.4 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)
- Jalynn Gregory: 12.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 28.5 FG%, 28.7 3PT% (27-for-94)
- Ta'Mia Scott: 12.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 49.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32)
- Courtney Whitson: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.6 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (28-for-76)
Middle Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Tennessee
|W 73-62
|Von Braun Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|W 63-47
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/17/2023
|SFA
|W 72-47
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/20/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
