The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-7) will try to snap a five-game road losing streak at the Middle Tennessee Raiders (9-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Norse score an average of 64.7 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 57.9 the Raiders give up to opponents.
  • Northern Kentucky has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 57.9 points.
  • Middle Tennessee has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.7 points.
  • The 68.3 points per game the Raiders record are 7.4 fewer points than the Norse allow (75.7).
  • When Middle Tennessee scores more than 75.7 points, it is 2-0.
  • Northern Kentucky has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.
  • This season the Raiders are shooting 41.9% from the field, only 0.6% lower than the Norse concede.
  • The Norse make 41.6% of their shots from the field, 5.2% higher than the Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

Middle Tennessee Leaders

  • Anastasiia Boldyreva: 14.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.2 BLK, 54.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Savannah Wheeler: 14.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.4 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)
  • Jalynn Gregory: 12.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 28.5 FG%, 28.7 3PT% (27-for-94)
  • Ta'Mia Scott: 12.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 49.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32)
  • Courtney Whitson: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.6 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (28-for-76)

Middle Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Tennessee W 73-62 Von Braun Center
12/10/2023 @ Tennessee Tech W 63-47 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/17/2023 SFA W 72-47 Murphy Athletic Center
12/20/2023 Northern Kentucky - Murphy Athletic Center
12/30/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena
1/10/2024 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center

