Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Rutherford County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 19
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Blackman High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smyrna High School at Fort Payne High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Fort Payne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakland High School at Gallatin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Gallatin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maplewood High School at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.