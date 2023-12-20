The Evansville Purple Aces (9-2) welcome in the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) after victories in five straight home games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Tennessee Tech vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Purple Aces have given up to their opponents (42.1%).

Tennessee Tech is 5-5 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 324th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Purple Aces sit at 247th.

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 72.5 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 72.3 the Purple Aces allow.

When it scores more than 72.3 points, Tennessee Tech is 4-0.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee Tech scores 78.5 points per game at home, and 66.5 on the road.

At home, the Golden Eagles give up 76.3 points per game. Away, they give up 76.7.

At home, Tennessee Tech drains 9 trifectas per game, 3.3 more than it averages on the road (5.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.8%) than on the road (30.1%).

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule