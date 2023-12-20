Tennessee Tech vs. Evansville: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
The Evansville Purple Aces (9-2) will host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) after victories in five straight home games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Evansville vs. Tennessee Tech matchup.
Tennessee Tech vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tennessee Tech vs. Evansville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Evansville Moneyline
|Tennessee Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Evansville (-9.5)
|144.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Evansville (-9.5)
|144.5
|-550
|+390
Tennessee Tech vs. Evansville Betting Trends
- Tennessee Tech is 6-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Golden Eagles have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- Evansville has covered seven times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of five out of the Purple Aces' 10 games this season have hit the over.
