Tennessee Tech vs. Evansville: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 20
The Evansville Purple Aces (9-2) are 9.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Ford Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.
Tennessee Tech vs. Evansville Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Evansville, Indiana
- Venue: Ford Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Evansville
|-9.5
|145.5
Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- Tennessee Tech has played four games this season that ended with a point total higher than 145.5 points.
- Tennessee Tech's average game total this season has been 149.0, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Tennessee Tech has a 6-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- Tennessee Tech has been victorious in two of the eight contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.
- This season, the Golden Eagles have been at least a +400 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee Tech has a 20% chance of walking away with the win.
Tennessee Tech vs. Evansville Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 145.5
|% of Games Over 145.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Evansville
|6
|60%
|82.5
|155
|72.3
|148.8
|145.9
|Tennessee Tech
|4
|44.4%
|72.5
|155
|76.5
|148.8
|141.4
Additional Tennessee Tech Insights & Trends
- The Golden Eagles put up only 0.2 more points per game (72.5) than the Purple Aces allow (72.3).
Tennessee Tech vs. Evansville Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Evansville
|7-3-0
|0-0
|5-5-0
|Tennessee Tech
|6-3-0
|2-1
|5-4-0
Tennessee Tech vs. Evansville Home/Away Splits
|Evansville
|Tennessee Tech
|5-0
|Home Record
|4-2
|3-2
|Away Record
|1-5
|3-1-0
|Home ATS Record
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-2-0
|90.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.5
|72.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.5
|2-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|1-2-0
|2-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-2-0
