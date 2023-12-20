Wednesday's game at Memorial Gymnasium has the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-1) matching up with the Dayton Flyers (6-5) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 77-58 win, as our model heavily favors Vanderbilt.

The Commodores are coming off of a 72-50 win over Lipscomb in their most recent game on Sunday.

Vanderbilt vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Vanderbilt vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 77, Dayton 58

Other SEC Predictions

Vanderbilt Schedule Analysis

Against the Iowa State Cyclones, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Commodores captured their signature win of the season on November 24, a 68-53 victory.

Vanderbilt has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (two).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Commodores are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

Vanderbilt has five wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the country.

Vanderbilt 2023-24 Best Wins

68-53 over Iowa State (No. 63) on November 24

73-70 at home over Fairfield (No. 79) on November 12

77-74 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 128) on November 15

51-39 on the road over Butler (No. 130) on December 7

72-50 at home over Lipscomb (No. 164) on December 17

Vanderbilt Leaders

Jordyn Cambridge: 14.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 4.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)

14.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 4.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49) Sacha Washington: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 55.4 FG%

15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 55.4 FG% Jordyn Oliver: 5.9 PTS, 62.5 FG%

5.9 PTS, 62.5 FG% Iyana Moore: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)

9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45) Khamil Pierre: 5.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores average 72.5 points per game (101st in college basketball) while allowing 58.5 per outing (78th in college basketball). They have a +154 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.0 points per game.

