Austin Peay vs. SFA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Thursday's contest that pits the Austin Peay Governors (6-6) against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-5) at F&M Bank Arena should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-67 in favor of Austin Peay. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on December 21.
In their last time out, the Governors won on Wednesday 57-55 against New Mexico State.
Austin Peay vs. SFA Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Austin Peay vs. SFA Score Prediction
- Prediction: Austin Peay 70, SFA 67
Other ASUN Predictions
Austin Peay Schedule Analysis
- The Governors picked up their signature win of the season on November 14, when they took down the Kentucky Wildcats, who rank No. 136 in our computer rankings, 68-63.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Austin Peay is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most defeats.
- The Governors have three losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 30th-most in Division 1.
Austin Peay 2023-24 Best Wins
- 68-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 136) on November 14
- 57-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 158) on December 20
- 78-63 over UMKC (No. 235) on November 24
- 60-49 over Chicago State (No. 354) on November 25
Austin Peay Leaders
- Briah Hampton: 2 PTS, FG%
- Anala Nelson: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- Shamarre Hale: 12 PTS, 58.6 FG%
- Cur'Tiera Haywood: 9.8 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (18-for-38)
- Shaotung Lin: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
Austin Peay Performance Insights
- The Governors average 66.7 points per game (177th in college basketball) while giving up 64.1 per outing (193rd in college basketball). They have a +31 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game.
- The Governors are averaging 69.2 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 61.8 points per contest.
- Defensively Austin Peay has played worse at home this season, surrendering 66.8 points per game, compared to 64 in road games.
