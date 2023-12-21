Thursday's contest that pits the Austin Peay Governors (6-6) against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-5) at F&M Bank Arena should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-67 in favor of Austin Peay. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on December 21.

In their last time out, the Governors won on Wednesday 57-55 against New Mexico State.

Austin Peay vs. SFA Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Austin Peay vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 70, SFA 67

Austin Peay Schedule Analysis

The Governors picked up their signature win of the season on November 14, when they took down the Kentucky Wildcats, who rank No. 136 in our computer rankings, 68-63.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Austin Peay is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most defeats.

The Governors have three losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 30th-most in Division 1.

Austin Peay 2023-24 Best Wins

68-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 136) on November 14

57-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 158) on December 20

78-63 over UMKC (No. 235) on November 24

60-49 over Chicago State (No. 354) on November 25

Austin Peay Leaders

Briah Hampton: 2 PTS, FG%

2 PTS, FG% Anala Nelson: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Shamarre Hale: 12 PTS, 58.6 FG%

12 PTS, 58.6 FG% Cur'Tiera Haywood: 9.8 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (18-for-38)

9.8 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (18-for-38) Shaotung Lin: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

Austin Peay Performance Insights

The Governors average 66.7 points per game (177th in college basketball) while giving up 64.1 per outing (193rd in college basketball). They have a +31 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Governors are averaging 69.2 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 61.8 points per contest.

Defensively Austin Peay has played worse at home this season, surrendering 66.8 points per game, compared to 64 in road games.

