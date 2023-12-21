How to Watch the Austin Peay vs. SFA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST
The Austin Peay Governors (6-6) welcome in the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-5) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 3:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Austin Peay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Austin Peay vs. SFA Scoring Comparison
- The Ladyjacks' 75.7 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 64.1 the Governors allow.
- When it scores more than 64.1 points, SFA is 6-3.
- Austin Peay is 6-4 when it allows fewer than 75.7 points.
- The 66.7 points per game the Governors average are the same as the Ladyjacks give up.
- Austin Peay is 3-2 when scoring more than 71.5 points.
- SFA is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 66.7 points.
- This year the Governors are shooting 47.2% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Ladyjacks concede.
- The Ladyjacks shoot 42.1% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Governors allow.
Austin Peay Leaders
- Briah Hampton: 2 PTS, FG%
- Anala Nelson: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- Shamarre Hale: 12 PTS, 58.6 FG%
- Cur'Tiera Haywood: 9.8 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (18-for-38)
- Shaotung Lin: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
Austin Peay Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|Fisk
|W 72-64
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/16/2023
|Bryan
|W 90-57
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/20/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 57-55
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/21/2023
|SFA
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|1/4/2024
|Bellarmine
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
