The Austin Peay Governors (6-6) welcome in the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-5) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 3:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Austin Peay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Austin Peay vs. SFA Scoring Comparison

The Ladyjacks' 75.7 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 64.1 the Governors allow.

When it scores more than 64.1 points, SFA is 6-3.

Austin Peay is 6-4 when it allows fewer than 75.7 points.

The 66.7 points per game the Governors average are the same as the Ladyjacks give up.

Austin Peay is 3-2 when scoring more than 71.5 points.

SFA is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 66.7 points.

This year the Governors are shooting 47.2% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Ladyjacks concede.

The Ladyjacks shoot 42.1% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Governors allow.

Austin Peay Leaders

Briah Hampton: 2 PTS, FG%

2 PTS, FG% Anala Nelson: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Shamarre Hale: 12 PTS, 58.6 FG%

12 PTS, 58.6 FG% Cur'Tiera Haywood: 9.8 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (18-for-38)

9.8 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (18-for-38) Shaotung Lin: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Austin Peay Schedule