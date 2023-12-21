High school basketball competition in Bedford County, Tennessee is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bedford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Shelbyville Central High School at Blackman High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 21

11:00 AM CT on December 21 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

The Webb School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 21

1:00 PM CT on December 21 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Community High School at Huntland School